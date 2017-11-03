Oktoberfest comes to the New Milford green

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Kayla Amorosa and Mallory Noone.

Oktoberfest is traditionally a festival held annually in Germany. However, central Europeans aren’t the only ones that get to celebrate in the festivities.

The owners of the Alpenhaus, Manuela and Jeff, decided that New Milford needed a change of scenery. Given that the couple had previously lived in Germany, they immediately noticed the difference between American versus Bavarian culture. This is when the two proposed the idea of Oktoberfest.

This renowned German folk festival features traditional German dancing and music. In New Milford, performances were put on by Studio D and HSV Bavarian and authentic German music by the international group Alpine Squeeze.

Thanks to the Alpenhaus restaurant, you don’t have to be German to enjoy Oktoberfest. Auf Wiedersehen!

-------

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state and align with our station's mission of HOPE. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 6:20, a.m. 7:30 a.m., the 5 and 10 p.m. news, our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.