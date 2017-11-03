× State PD: Baby was ejected from car following accident in Beacon Falls; 2 other adults injured

wo adults and a baby suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a rollover crash on Route 8 Friday afternoon.

State police said the crash occurred on the southbound side of Route 8 near Exit 24 around 3 p.m. Police said the baby was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

As for the two adults, they were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.

State police said the driver of the vehicle is in custody on charges related to the crash, and will be processed by police when that person leaves the hospital.

No other details were released.