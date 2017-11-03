× State PD: Baby was ejected from car following accident in Beacon Falls; driver charged

wo adults and a baby suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a rollover crash on Route 8 Friday afternoon.

State police said the crash occurred on the southbound side of Route 8 near Exit 24 around 3 p.m. Police said the baby was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

As for the two adults, they were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.

State police said they arrested Alex Malave, 42, of Hartford. State police said Malave was driving northbound on Route 8 when he veered left onto the grass median, then veered right across the left lane and struck another car.

State police said the collision caused Malave’s car to spin and hit the guard rail posts and roll over the center median. State police said this was the moment when the child was ejected from the car.

The other car that Malave hit, struck a guard rail and dragged the guard rail across the highway. The driver of that car sustained minor injuries, according to state police.