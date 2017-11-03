× TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple tractor-trailer & cars crash closing Route 10 in Cheshire

CHESHIRE — Cheshire Police say that multiple roads are closed following a crash with multiple tractor-trailers and cars.

It’s unknown if anyone is injured or how many vehicles were involved.

The police department says there will be road closures in the area for the investigation. The crash happened at Highland Ave (Route 10) at the intersection with I-691 (this is exit 3 off of I-691).

Police encourage people to avoid the are and find alternate routes.