Wethersfield PD: 18-year-old man shot and killed 16-year-old

WETHERSFIELD -- Police arrested 18-year-old Noah Hendron of Wethersfield after they said he is a suspect in the fatal shooting a 16-year-old.

Police were called to a home on Alison Lane around 8:17 p.m. for a report of someone being shot. Police said the caller reported that his friend, a 16-year-old male, was shot and that the suspect left the home in a car.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead. A description of Hendron and his car was reported and two Wethersfield officers found Hendron's car on Ridge Road, near Jordan Lane and detained him.

The 16-year-old victim was junior at Wethersfield High School, according to Superintendent Michael Emmett, and Hendron was a 2017 graduate. Students were made aware this morning of the death of the student. They were not told the circumstances.

After an initial investigation, Hendron was charged with murder and criminal use of a firearm. Hendron was held on $1,000,000 bond and appeared in court Friday.

