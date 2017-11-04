× Flowers 516 yards lead South Florida to 37-20 win at UConn

EAST HARTFORD— Quinton Flowers had a career day, throwing for 385 yards and three touchdowns and running for 131 yards as South Florida bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 37-20 win over UConn.

Flowers’ 516 total yards are program record for the Bulls (8-1, 5-1 American Athletic Conference).

Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught six passes for 152 yards, including a 95-yard touchdown in the third quarter that saw him catch the ball at the Bull’s 15-yard line and race past UConn defenders down the right sideline.

Flowers’ statistics would have been better, but his receivers dropped several passes, including one by Valdes-Scantling that would have gone for a 35-yard touchdown.

Bryant Shirreffs threw for 133 yards and a touchdown for UConn (3-6, 2-4), before leaving the game with what appeared to be a head injury early in the fourth quarter. UConn freshman running back Kevin Mensah had 95 yards rushing, including a 23-yard touchdown run.

The game originally was scheduled for Sept. 9, but postponed so the Bulls would not be travelling during the approach of Hurricane Irma.

