Hartford man arrested for allegedly firing gun out of sun roof on I-91

HARTFORD — A Hartford man is in police custody after he allegedly fired his gun out of a sun roof on I-91.

On October 24 at 5:56 p.m., police responded to reports of a motorist firing handguns out a car. The caller told police that the car was a Ford Taurus and the driver was firing his gun out of a sun roof.

During their investigation, police located the car and it was seized. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found empty shell casings inside the car as well as live rounds.

On Saturday, police arrested Miguel Rivera on Vernon Street in Hartford.

Rivera is being charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, breach of peace, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

He is scheduled to be in Hartford court Monday November 6.