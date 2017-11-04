× Meriden middle school on guard after alleged threat

MERIDEN — Washington Middle School will have extra protection Monday after a student allegedly made a threat towards it.

In a statement released from Assistant Principal Dan Corsetti wrote, police were immediately notified and believe that there is no credible threat.

Corsetti is asking parents with any concerns to please call him at 203-235-6606.

Read the full statement below,

“This is a call from Assistant Principal, Dan Corsetti, calling to let you know a student allegedly made a threat against the school for Monday. The police were immediately notified and while they do not perceive this to be a credible threat, Dr. Benigni, and I wanted to keep you informed. The Meriden Police Department will be sending extra protection to Washington on Monday. Please feel free to call me at 203-235-6606 if you have any questions. Thank you for all of your support. Have a great weekend. See you on Monday. ”