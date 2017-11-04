× Police ID victim in deadly rollover on I-691 eastbound in Meriden

MERIDEN — Police have identified the man who was killed in the deadly rollover crash early Saturday morning.

Exit 8 off of I-691 has since been re-opened by police.

Police said I-691 eastbound by exit 8 off-ramp was closed following a fatal rollover crash earlier that morning.

A single car went off the roadway through the wire rope guide rail of the left shoulder and off the embankment. The car finally stop once it was on its roof.

Anthony Irias, 36 of New Haven, died in the crash due to his injuries.

Police are asking any one with information to please contact Trooper Kores at 203-393-4200.

