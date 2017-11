× Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Berlin

BERLIN– One man is dead following a motorcycle accident Saturday evening.

Around 6:27 p.m. police shut down Southington Road to investigate a motorcycle crash.

Police said the driver seemed to have lost control of his bike and crashed.

The cause of death has not yet been determined and the man’s identity has not been released.

Souhtington Road re-opened at 9:56 p.m.