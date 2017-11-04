Sunny, cooler Saturday; tracking rain Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The roller coaster ride continues. Warmth will still be evident with highs in the lower 60s. Saturday will be the brighter and drier of the two weekend days.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. There is a chance for a shower late in spots but some locations may stay completely dry. Bottom line, there is no need to cancel outdoor plans.

Monday features another brief warm-up with highs around 70 degrees. Showers are possible in the afternoon with the first of 2 cold fronts. the 2nd cold front will come in Thursday into Friday. That cold front may not bring much, if any, rain but it will pack a punch. Lows will plummet into the 20s with highs in the 40s, ushering in the coldest fall airmass to date this season.

Forecast Details:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Increasing clouds late. High: mid-upper 50s.

Sunday: Cloudy, isolated shower. High: mid 50s – near 60 degrees.

Monday: Sun and clouds, mild, chance isolated showers. High: Around 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Chance for morning showers. Cooler. High: Mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: Low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. High: Mid 50s.

Friday: Sunny. High: Mid 40s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here