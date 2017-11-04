The Stan Simpson Show: A new state budget….Finally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four months after a new fiscal year started, CT lawmakers finally passed a budget.

The $41 billion spending plan was indeed a compromise. And there is no indication that meaningful structural reforms have been put in place to stop a similar impasse next year.

Hartford Courant Capital Bureau Chief Chris Keating talks with Stan Simpson to break things down on the new budget --- and also the fallout in “Hard—Hittin’” New Britain after favorite son Paul Manafort Jr.’s recent indictment on federal money laundering charges.