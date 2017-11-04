Joe DeLong - the executive director of the CT Conference of Municipalities joins Stan Simpson to discuss the municipal reaction to the new state budget and whether we could see this improbably stalemate again in two years.
The Stan Simpson Show: Reax from CT towns and municipalities to new state budget
-
The Stan Simpson Show: State budget still at impasse
-
The Stan Simpson Show: CT Dems offer new plan to end budget impasse
-
The Stan Simpson Show: State budget fiasco
-
The Stan Simpson Show: Keeping the spotlight on Puerto Rico
-
The Stan Simpson Show – Businesses leaving the state
-
-
CT municipalities credit ratings hurt by budget impasse
-
Negotiations, compromises continue as budget process creeps forward
-
Moody’s reviewing potential downgrades of 29 CT towns, cities and school districts
-
The Stan Simpson Show: What can Houston teach us about kindness and empathy
-
The Stan Simpson Show: The Opiate Crisis continues
-
-
The Stan Simpson Show: Creating a personal financial plan that fits your lifestyle
-
The Stan Simpson Show: Puerto Rico’s needs are dire
-
The Stan Simpson Show: New Foodshare boss outlines vision to feed the hungry