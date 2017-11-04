Vigil held in Hartford for teen stabbing victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A vigil was held late Saturday afternoon to remember Connor Jordyn, who was stabbed to death last Monday.

People gathered on Zion Street to remember the young man.

Jordyn, 19 from Madison, was found near Zion Street after a concerned citizen called police.

Jordyn was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 4 a.m.

A blood trail was found that led to the rear porch of 607 Zion Street.

A crime scene was established on the porch. Several items were found like a ski mask, drug paraphernalia, bikes, and blood. It appeared that a struggle occurred.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department, Lt. Cicero 860-757-4179. Anonymous tips can be left at http://www.hartford.gov/Police