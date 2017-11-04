Water restored following water main break in Bozrah

BOZRAH — Crews in Bozrah said all water services have been restored following a water main break Friday morning.

According to Chris Riley of Norwich Public Utilities, said some customers may experience a slight discolor in their water. He added if anyone is dealing with this issue, you should let the water run for a few minutes and that should resolve the discolor.

The water main break had shut off water to more than 200 residents.

Norwich Public Utilities said two sections of the pipe broke and they had been giving out free water to residents at the Bozrah Public Works Garage.