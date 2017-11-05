× Applications being accepted for home heating assistance

HARTFORD — Applications are now being accepted for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program, which helps vulnerable residents who struggle to pay their winter heating bills.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently released more than $67 million in Low Income Home Energy Assistance to the state, which represents 90 percent of the funds allocated for Connecticut.

Residents can apply for assistance through Community Action Agencies. CAAs have application intake sites across the state, such as in local town halls. Links to those sites can be found at www.cafca.org .

The CAAs will certify deliveries of oil, propane and other deliverable fuels beginning Nov. 15. Homeowners and renters may apply.

Limited funds are also available through CAAs for necessary heating system repairs and replacements. Weatherization service referrals are also available.