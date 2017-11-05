Local clergy association reacts to Texas church shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- The President of the New Haven Clergy Association says his fellow clergymen and women are shocked and saddened by the shooting that took more than 25 lives at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

"We'll take a serious look at safety and how we even do church unfortunately," said Pastor Roger Wilkins, President of the GNHCA. "It's very much in the minds pastors and ministries. We`re at this time, how do we protect ourselves from this experience?"

Wilkins is the Lead Pastor of the Maranatha Life Changing Ministries in New Haven. He says his members will be praying for all those affected but is also hoping for unity that will lead to change.

"We still believe that God is in control of everything that goes on and that he can take care of us even in the middle of everything," said Wilkins. "He can take care of us in church. It's unfortunate that in the climate of our world today that it touches everywhere."