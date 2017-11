× Passenger killed after being ejected from car in Stratford

STRATFORD — The Merritt Parkway in Stratford was shutdown for several hours Sunday morning after a deadly two-car crash.

The cars collided near exit 52. One of the cars, struck a guardrail and rolled over, throwing all three people from the car. Those three were taken to the hospital.

One of the passengers in the car, Jordan Soares, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.