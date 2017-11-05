Veterans plant 10,000 flags to honor those who served

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- While Veterans Day isn't until Friday, one local community got a head start. People gathered to plant 10,000 American flags on grave sites at the State Veteran's Cemetery on Bow Lane in Middletown.

Carolyn Capel and her father, Patrick Capel, who served in the Navy for 20 years came by to honor those who served their country. They read each person's name out loud as they placed an American flag next to their tombstone.

"I’m really interested in vets and I want to be a nurse when I grow up and I want to go into the military and help out," Capel said.

Assistance will be needed to remove the flags on November 18th which will start around 9 a.m.