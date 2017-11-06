× Anthony Weiner reported for prison for sexting conviction

NEW YORK — Officials say Ex-US Rep. Anthony Weiner has reported to a federal prison in Massachusetts.

A sexting compulsion that cost Weiner his seat in Congress and a chance to be New York City’s mayor now cost him his freedom.

The New York Democrat surrendered Monday at Devens Federal Medical Center in Massachusetts to serve a 21-month prison sentence for illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl.

The facility in Ayer, about 40 miles west of Boston, has over 1,000 inmates at the medical center and over 100 more at an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.

Weiner was sentenced in September by a judge who said Weiner’s crime resulted from a “very strong compulsion.” A tearful Weiner said he was undergoing therapy and had been “a very sick man for a very long time.”