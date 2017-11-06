Breezy, cool night; Chance for a sprinkle or flurry Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are timing out two BIG cool-downs. The first one will arrive overnight into Tuesday morning. The second one on Friday will bring our first taste of truly arctic air this season.

A cold front earlier tonight brought some rain to the area. Now a northwest breeze is pumping in some cooler air with gusts up to 30 miles an hour and temperatures tumbling into the 30s.

Tuesday will feel a lot colder with highs in the 50s and increasing clouds. A storm passing south of Connecticut could bring a shower in spots Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Wednesday should be dry though with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s.

The second cold front will drop out of Canada late Thursday which should pass by fairly dry, but it will pack a punch. Lows will plummet into the 20s with highs in the 30s and 40s, ushering in the coldest air mass of this fall season just in time for Friday and next weekend. This cold air mass is strong enough to deliver our real first widespread hard freeze and frost throughout all of Connecticut, including the shoreline.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Breezy, clearing, cooler. Lows: 34-40.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, cooler. High: Near 50. Chance for a sprinkle or flurry.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: Low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: Low 50s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, chilly. High: Upper 30s – low 40s. lows: 20s (10s for coldest

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 40; lows: teens/20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 40-45.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here