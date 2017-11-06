Connecticut Children’s Med Center sees need for more NICU space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Business in the neonatal unit at Connecticut Children's Medical Center is always good but the doctors and nurses there say, in the past few weeks, it's been a bit too good.

The NICU, one of just two "Level 4" critical care units in the state is over capacity. Dr. James Moore, the chief of Neonatology at Connecticut Children's Medical Center said patient care is still at a premium but he is trying to create a NICU Network across the state.

Making it possible for pre-mature babies who don't need the most critical care to be cared for away from Hartford.

"What it means is we really have to be creative," Moore said, "our primary focus is about baby safety and at this point so we're working on our network across the state to get babies to the right place and get them appropriate care."