Extra police presence at a Meriden middle school following threat

MERIDEN — Assistant Principal Dan Corsetti of Washington Middle School said there will be extra protection at Washington on Monday following a threat made against the school.

Read his full statement below:

“This is a call from Assistant Principal, Dan Corsetti, calling to let you know a student allegedly made a threat against the school for Monday. The police were immediately notified and while they do not perceive this to be a credible threat, Dr. Benigni and I wanted to keep you informed. The Meriden Police Department will be sending extra protection to Washington on Monday. Please feel free to call me at 203-235-6606 if you have any questions. Thank you for all of your support. Have a great weekend. See you on Monday. “

Theresa Stankiewicz has an 11-year-old son in sixth grade at the school.

“It’s scary knowing my son’s in a school where there’s a threat. It really is scary — but you know he’s got to go to school. I hope the school has everything under control and they’re doing what they can. We’ll have to see.”