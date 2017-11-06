Geno Auriemma responds to Texas church shooting in a series of tweets
STORRS — Following the mass shooting in Texas that killed at least 26 people and injured about 20 others at a Texas church Sunday morning, UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma took to Twitter to question the nation’s use of assault rifles.
In a series of tweets, Geno said:
FOX61 reached out Pat McKenna, Associate Director of Athletic Communications at UConn in regards to the authenticity of the Twitter account. McKenna said that the account is real but has not been verified yet because the account is new and Geno hasn’t had a chance to compete the verification process.
41.808431 -72.249523