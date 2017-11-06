× Geno Auriemma responds to Texas church shooting in a series of tweets

STORRS — Following the mass shooting in Texas that killed at least 26 people and injured about 20 others at a Texas church Sunday morning, UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma took to Twitter to question the nation’s use of assault rifles.

In a series of tweets, Geno said:

This isn’t political in any way. Someone explain to me what I️ should tell my grandkids when they ask me about terrorism. — Geno Auriemma (@GenoAjustsayin) November 6, 2017

I️ guess it’s not ok to say white guys with assault rifles. — Geno Auriemma (@GenoAjustsayin) November 6, 2017

Auto fatalities: seat belts, airbags,hands free,MADD.

Smoking : no smoking anywhere.

Drugs:Opioid epidemic

Mass murders: “not a gun issue” — Geno Auriemma (@GenoAjustsayin) November 6, 2017

England:no ASSault rifles =safe schools

Australia:no ASSault rifles=safe churches

Japanno ASSault rifles=safe concerts

US:2nd amend=You ASS — Geno Auriemma (@GenoAjustsayin) November 6, 2017

FOX61 reached out Pat McKenna, Associate Director of Athletic Communications at UConn in regards to the authenticity of the Twitter account. McKenna said that the account is real but has not been verified yet because the account is new and Geno hasn’t had a chance to compete the verification process.