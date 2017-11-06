Hartford’s Deputy Chief speaks on Texas mass shooting tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Deputy Chief Brian Foley spoke with the FOX61 Morning News team this morning about the tragedy in Texas where a gunman killed 26 people in a church, killing people including children.

He talks about how police departments handle tragedies like mass shootings, and how active shooter training is becoming common in workplaces.

Deputy Chief Foley also commends many police departments across the country, including the officers in Hartford who work on situations like this, and work to get guns off the street every day.