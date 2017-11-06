× Marshalls, TJ Maxx still paying workers of closed Puerto Rico stores

HARTFORD — Owners of the Marshalls, TJ Maxx and HomeGoods chains are receiving a lot of praise for continuing to pay its employees following the destruction the most recent hurricanes had on Puerto Rico.

Framingham-based TJX Cos. confirmed to The Boston Globe that workers at all of its 29 Marshalls, TJ Maxx, and HomeGoods stores in Puerto Rico are still receiving paychecks.

“We believe it is the right thing for us to do under these circumstances,” TJX spokeswoman Erika Tower said.

San Juan’s Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, said Friday the death toll from hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico is actually hundreds higher than official government counts.

The official death toll stands at 55, according to a statement released to CNN by the government of Puerto Rico, but the number of dead may be almost as high as 500, Yulín Cruz said when asked specifically about the death count.

Many hurricane victims haven’t been included in that number due to their causes of death not being properly recorded or “being cataloged as dying of natural deaths,” Yulín Cruz said.