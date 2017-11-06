× Newtown school website hacked, showing “concerning” Arabic writing

NEWTOWN — Newtown’s public schools website was hacked in the middle of the night according to acting Superintendent Lorrie Rodrigue.

The FBI is investigating the incident out of Miami. Dr. Rodigue says that some 800 school websites were affected nationwide, and schooldesk.net is the company that provides the web service.

Arabic writing and symbols were on display on the website this morning.

The website is currently taken down and will remain down until Dr. Rodrigue is assured the hacking incident won’t happen again. She said that security has been beefed up around the town schools today as a precaution.

She also sent an email to parents today outlining what happened.

Dr. Rodrigue said the text and images on the website were “concerning”.

She said in light of Sandy Hook, she was not taking any chances about her response to the hacking.