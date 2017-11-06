Officials mark opening of new Connecticut train station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLINGFORD -- Federal, state and local Connecticut officials are marking the opening of a newly built train station in Wallingford.

The station began providing service to existing Amtrak trains on Monday. It will eventually serve trains on the CTRail Hartford Line, a commuter rail service between New Haven, Hartford and Springfield, Massachusetts, that's scheduled to launch in May of 2018.

Several state and local leaders were on hand for the grand opening ceremony in Wallingford including Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who says the new station ‘marks a major milestone in the evolution of much-needed service.’

The new $21 million, Wallingford station, located on North Cherry Street, replaces a nearby, outdated station. It features high-level platforms on both sides of the track, modern security and safety systems, as well as canopies and ticket vending machines.

It's the first of several new stations being constructed along the Hartford Line.

Ticket prices haven’t yet been determined, but the CT DOT has planned three public hearings to get input on the price range.

