× Problems reported for Comcast internet services nationwide

HARTFORD — Problems are being reported nationwide for Comcast internet customers.

The website Downdetector.com is showing a spike in service complaints from Comcast customers that started around 1 pm Eastern time.

The outages are on the East Coast, the Midwest and the West Coast, and to a lesser degree in the Southeast part of the country.

Comcast spokespersons said they were aware of the issue and are working on the problem.