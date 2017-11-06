× Southington on high alert regarding wanted suspect

Southington police have issued an alert to residents regarding a wanted person.

Police said they are currently searching for an individual who is attempting to evade apprehension. The description of the wanted person is: black male who is wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. It is believed this male is armed, according to police.

“If you see anyone matching the description call 911 and avoid contact with them,” said police.

