Watertown police officer arrested in theft from charity auction

WATERTOWN — A Watertown police officer was arrested in connection with a theft from a charity auction and an scuffle that happened when a bystander tried to stop him.

Christopher Masayda, 26, was charged with 5th degree larceny and breach of peace in the second degree. The arrest stemmed from an incident at the Crestbrook Park Golf Course on October 6. State Police said following a police department sponsored charity golf tournament, Masayda tampered with the raffle drawings and later stole a watch and bracelet valued at $595, which had been donated by a local jeweler.

Police said that Masayda was confronted by someone who shot video of Masayda taking the items. Masayda reportedly tried to take the person’s cell phone. The pair got into a physical confrontation according to police.

On October 11, Watertown Police and the Chief State’s Attorney’s office requested that Central District Major Crime Squad investigate the case. Police issues and arrest warrant on November 6.