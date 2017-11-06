× Winsted woman arrested after embezzling money from several bank accounts

AVON — Avon Police say they’ve arrested Sheila Grochowski, 70, of Winsted after they say she embezzled money from several bank accounts.

Police say that Grochowski worked for Barbara H. Hance Associates, Inc. from 2010 to 2016 and had access to Hances’s client bank accounts.

The acon Police Department along with the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney, ID’d 25 separate victims whose bank accounts were accessed by Grochowski during those 6 years.

Several of the victims are “conserved” people with cases in various probate courts in the state.

The suspect is charged with one court of larceny in the first degree for the thefts (which totaled over $850,000), and 19 counts of forgery in the second degree. Grochowski is being held on $750,000 and will be arraigned today at Hartford Superior Court.