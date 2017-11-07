A real 9-baller in West haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAVEN -- Hanging out in a pool hall all day might not seem like the most productive of ways to spend your time but it worked well for Jayson Shaw.

29-year-old Shaw, a native of Glasgow, Scotland now living with his wife and child in West Haven, just won what is known as the U.S. Open Championship in the game of Nine Ball.

"I've played pool since I was five-years-old," said Shaw.

The billiard game has taken Shaw to all corners of the globe and his trophies adorn the walls at US-1 Billiard and Bar in West Haven.

"I've traveled everywhere, I've been all over the world, China, Dubai, all over Europe.

"It's a lot of dedication," he said "there are so many good players in the game so you really have to be at the top of your game."

Shaw will head to Doha, Qatar to compete in the world championships next month.