American Dream comes true for newly naturalized citizens

HARTFORD — Thirty five people living in Connecticut got to become U.S. citizens on Tuesday — Election Day.

The naturalization ceremony took place at the Hartford Public Library. Right after the ceremony the new citizens could go right up the stairs of the library, where they had a room sectioned off for voting.

Robyn Shtern has lived in Connecticut for 16 years, coming immigrating from Canada. A West Hartford resident, she said she will be voting now that she has just become a citizen.

“This is where I live now,” she said. “This is my home, so I want to have a say in it.”

“Because they’re able to vote, this is such a big deal to people, where they come from countries where they can’t do that, they have no say in who their leaders are,” said Denise Merrill, the Secretary of the State of Connecticut.