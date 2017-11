Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Haymond,

My Daughter was involved in a terrible accident almost a year ago when she was rear ended by a work truck.

Her injuries (back) have become increasingly serious and costly for us to handle.

Is it to late to go after the truck driver and/or company since we weren't aware it would come to this. Obviously getting her health back as close to as normal is our #1 priority.

Alicia M