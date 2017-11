BRISTOL — Bristol mayor Ken Cockayne has conceded Bristol Mayoral race against Democrat Ellen Zoppo-Sassu Tuesday night.

During Cockanye’s campaign, he was faced with allegations of sexual harassment. A report by an independent investigator said Cockayne showed compromising photos of a town council member and her husband to another town council member in retaliation for editorial decisions on a local internet radio station.

Mayor Ken Cockayne has conceded Bristol Mayoral race against Democrat Ellen Zoppo-Sassu. pic.twitter.com/EN6oXBytcW — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) November 8, 2017

