Former Waterbury Mayor Santopietro loses race for Aldermen

WATERBURY — In an attempt to make his way back to city hall, former Mayor Joseph J. Santopietro fell short of votes after placing fourth out of six candidates who were seeking the three available seats to represent 1st District on the Board of Aldermen.

His interest in returning to a city office came 25 years after he was convicted of 18 criminal counts including embezzlement, tax evasion, and conspiracy. He served more than six years in federal prison for those crimes.

He was later charged and plead guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering. He was sentenced to five years of probation.

Santopeitro said Connecticut is a place for second chances. After spending time volunteering with his church and community, he feels parts of his city needs a voice in order to be heard.