Gofundme page set up for family of fatal Portland hit-and-run victim

PORTLAND -- A gofundme page has been set up for the family of Daquan Moore, the man who was struck and killed Saturday night on the Arrigoni Bridge in Portland.

To all that know and Love Daquan Moore, we are asking for your help through prayers and support. Many of us knew Daquan as a friend who was the life of the party and he had a heart of Gold. Sunday November 3rd Daquan's life was cut short by a hit and run driver and the family needs assistance with his funeral arrangents. All donations will be greatly appreciated.

Portland officials say that a witness saw two vehicles racing on the Arrigoni Bridge from Middletown into Portland about 11pm Saturday. According to a witness, one car struck a Moore who was on a moped on the bridge, and dragged it and him about 200 feet before Moore was ejected from the vehicle, killing him. That vehicle, described as a light-colored Audi with a loud exhaust, then made u-turn back over the bridge into Middletown. It's believed to have fled onto northbound Route 9.

Portland police, assisted by police from Middletown have been documenting and reconstructing the accident. Because of the extent of the debris field, it took most of the night. The Arrigoni Bridge wasn't reopened until 5:44 Sunday morning.

Police are reviewing footage from traffic and security cameras in the area in an attempt to better identify the vehicle. They are urging the driver of the Audi to turn himself in, and asking anyone else involved to come forward.