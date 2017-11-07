× Gov Malloy: State to close another prison following decline in crime rates

ENFIELD — Gov. Dannel Malloy says the state will close another prison in response to declining crime rates.

The Democratic governor announced Tuesday that the medium security Enfield Correctional Institution, which currently houses about 700 inmates, will close in early 2018.

Enfield, which opened in 1962, is the seventh prison or section of a prison to close since 2010.

Malloy says the move will save the state about $6.5 million in operating costs.

He says there are now just over 14,000 inmates in the Connecticut prison system.

That is down from just under 19,900 in 2008 and more than 800 fewer than at the same time a year ago.

Malloy says the state hopes to redeploy many of the prison’s 190 staff members to nearby facilities.