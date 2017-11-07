× Litchfield runs out of ballots; Results expected late tonight or tomorrow

LITCHFIELD — The Republican American said Litchfield residents might have to wait longer than expected to find out the final results for the town’s first selectman and other races.

According to the Republican American, polling station ran out of ballots around 6 p.m. Republican First Selectman Leo Paul Jr. is being challenged by Democrat Matthew Blasavage and petitioning candidate Dennis Rosa in the town’s top race.

Those copies will have to be tallied by hand and the results could be finalized late tonight or Wednesday morning.