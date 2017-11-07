× Man who sexually assaulted 2 strangers gets 12-year sentence

NEW LONDON — A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting two strangers he attacked on the street in Norwich.

The Day reports that Edward J. Simpson was sentenced in New London Superior Court Monday for aggravated first-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault.

The women were both attacked in September 2016.

The first victim, a 62-year-old woman, was attacked as she walked home from a convenience store. Authorities say Simpson beat her and sexually assaulted her for about an hour, leaving her with traumatic brain injuries, bleeding on the brain, heart damage and a broken nose.

The second victim, a 24-year-old woman, was attacked the following day as she waited for a ride. Authorities say he punched her, knocked her to the ground and assaulted her.