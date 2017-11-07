New Haven PD searching for man wanted in alleged bank robbery; offers cash reward

NEW HAVEN — New Haven police are searching for a man wanted in an alleged bank robbery that took place at the Key Bank on 195 Church Street Monday morning.

New Haven Police said around 8:45 a.m., a man passed a note to a teller demanding she hand over the money. Police said she complied with the robber and no weapon was shown, implied or mentioned. Police said no one was harmed during the time of the incident.

“The crook fled on foot down Elm Street toward State Street and then likely on to Grand Avenue,” said police.

Police describe the man as a medium complexioned black man standing six feet or taller with a stocky build. Police said he wore dark-colored pants or dark denim jeans, white sneakers, a plaid black and white button down shirt and a black flat-brimmed baseball cap with “$$$” embroidered on the front.

Police said he sports a short beard and mustache and was wearing silver rimmed prescription eyeglasses.

“A $500 reward is offered to the person who provides information that leads to the perp’s apprehension. Detectives are interested to hear from anyone who knows the identity of the robber. They can be reached by phoning 203-946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously,” said police.