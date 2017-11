× Paul, Jr. voted First Selectman of Litchfield amid ballot delay

LITCHFIELD — Litchfield residents experienced a delay in Tuesdays voting after polling station ran out of ballots around 6 p.m, according to the Republican-American.

In the end, Republican Leo Paul, Jr. was selected First Selectman with 1,511 votes. He defeated Democrat Matthew Blasavage who tallied 1,047 votes.