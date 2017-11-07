× Voters decide referendum questions on schools, fire equipment

HARTFORD — Voters went to the polls to decide on issues important to their towns which included funding for new schools and equipment.

Here’s some samples:

Enfield “Shall the Town of Enfield appropriate $95,000,000 for the expansion and renovation of the John F. Kennedy Middle School, and authorize the issuance of bonds, notes or temporary notes in an amount not to exceed $35,500,000 with the balance funded by grants and other available funds?”

Middletown “Shall the $87,350,000 appropriation and bond authorization for the planning, design, construction, renovation, furnishing and equipping of a new Middle School to be located at the current Woodrow Wilson Middle School site on Hunting Hill Avenue including a minimum State reimbursement rate of 56.43% for the project, pursuant to the ordinance adopted by the Common Council on July 3, 2017, be approved?”

Norwich “Shall the $3,200,000 appropriation for the purchase of (i) an engine tanker for the East Great Plain Volunteer Fire Department, (ii) a rescue pumper and a large squad vehicle for the Taftville Volunteer Fire Department, (iii) a pumper for the Yantic Volunteer Fire Department, (iv) a pumper for the Laurel Hill Fire Department, and (v) any additional public safety equipment, including communications equipment, as later determined and approved by resolution of the City Council as may be accomplished within said appropriation, pursuant to the ordinan

Windham “Shall the Town of Windham appropriate $112,332,777 for the cost of the Windham High School Renovation Project, such project to include reconstruction and renovations as necessary and appropriate to the existing high school building to house the Windham High School as well as the Windham Early Childhood Center and Central Offices, including all alterations, repairs and improvements in connection therewith, to purchase furniture and equipment, and authorize the issuance of bonds and notes in the amount of $112,332,777, or so much thereof as may be necessary after deducting grants and other sources, to finance the local share of such appropriation?”