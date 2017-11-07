Wet night with temps in the 30s; Sunny, warmer Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While most of the state will see a few rain showers or a period of rain tonight, there's a chance for a touch of snow for a few hill towns. Still, we are not expecting any accumulation. But it's enough to remind us what season is lurking around the corner!

A storm will pass well south of Connecticut tonight. Even though the radar is filling in this afternoon, the air is so dry that rain is evaporating before it reaches the ground. A few sprinkles are possible today, but rain is more likely tonight. On the northern fringe of the precipitation, rain could change to a brief period of snow or a mix of rain and snow. Any showers will end before daybreak Wednesday ( likely dry by 3 AM) so we're not expecting any issues for the morning commute.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and seasonable (near average) with highs in the low 50s.

Then get ready for a taste of winter.

A cold front will drop out of Canada late Thursday which should pass by fairly dry, but it will pack a punch. High temperatures will be in the 30s for most of the state on Friday with a gusty breeze making it feel like the teens and single digits at times. Low temperatures will drop into the 10s and 20s by Saturday morning. Brrrr!

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Rain developing, a period of snow is possible too (mainly hills). No accumulation is expected. Low: Mid-upper 30s.

Wednesday: Clouds break for sunshine. High: Near 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: Near 50.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, chilly. High: mid 30s - near 40. lows: 20s (10s for coldest spots)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 40; lows: 10s/20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 40-45.

