Windsor Locks police investigate car-jacking at gas station

WINDSOR LOCKS — The Windsor Locks police department is investigating after a woman was the victim of a carjacking at a SHELL station in town.

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday, police received a car from a 34-year-old woman reporting her car was just stolen. When they arrived, they said she arrived at the gas station moments earlier and parked her 2016 Nissan Altima next to the convenience store building.

She went inside, and left her car running while the keyless FOB was in her pocket. When she was inside, she saw a man get into her car video the driver door.

The woman immediately ran out of the store to keep her car.

She opened the driver’s side door then struggled with the suspect, keeping him from closing the door.

As she struggled, the suspect accelerated her car, causing her to be dragged about 15 feet by the car before letting go.

The car was last seen traveling northbound on Ella Grasso Turnpike. The woman declined medical attention.

Police are describing the suspect as a hispanic male with a light complexion, with a short thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word NAVY in gold letters, and jeans.

Surveillance footage from the gas station showed the suspect was taken to the gas station by a Nissan Maxima. The accomplice in the Maxima drove off just before the suspect drove off with the victim’s car. The stolen car is a gray 2016 Nissan Altima with the license plate AC70199.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WLPD at 860-627-1461.