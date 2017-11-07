× Windsor man charged in connection to shooting that killed 2 in Hartford

HARTFORD — Hartford police said they have made an arrest in a shooting that killed two people in September.

On September 23, Hartford Police said around 12:37 a.m., they responded to the area of 1164 Albany Avenue on a report of shots fired by both the automated ShotSpotter systems, as well as several 911 calls.

“HPD Officers arrived and found four gunshot victims. One of the four victims (Joshua Taylor) was pronounced deceased on scene. Another victim (Jovan Wooten) was found unresponsive and transported to St. Francis Hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on September 29th 2017. Two other victims were also located suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds,” said police.

Police said following an investigation, it was determined that a verbal altercation occurred on the sidewalk to 1164 Albany Avenue.

“The altercation escalated to gunfire when the intended target (deceased, Joshua Taylor) was struck by a single gunshot to the head. One of the individuals who was with him, (licensed gun permit holder-Jovan Wooten) returned fire. It appears at this time that he did not strike the shooter, but was met with return fire from the suspect, resulting in him taking a fatal gunshot to the face,” police said.

Police said when Wooten was located, his licensed firearm was still in his possession.

“Detectives from the HPD Major Crimes Division and HPD C4 analysts secured surveillance video in the area which recorded the incident. Several pieces of crucial evidence were secured and analyzed by the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division. Ultimately, the combination of forensic evidence, surveillance video, and cooperative citizens led to probable cause to charge Latroy Johnson, 40 of Windsor, with the homicides,” police said.

On Tuesday, police said they arrested and charged Johnson and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on November 8

“Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Lieutenant Paul Cicero of the Major Crimes Division at 860-757-4179, or the confidential tip line at 860-722-TIPS,” police said.