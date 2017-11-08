2-alarm fire breaks out in New Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- New Haven Fire Department and various crews battled a fire on 52 Pierpont Street Wednesday night.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said around 8:22 p.m. a neighbor reported a heavy fire showing from a house. The home housed three families including a dog. Chief Alston said all victims got out safely with no injuries and Red Cross is assisting the families involved.

"I'm just glad that they still have their family," said neighbor, Alton Ferguson. "I'm just glad that everybody made it out safe. The dog made it out safe, nobody was in there, nobody got hurt that's the best bet right there. I pray that they are able to restore."

The fire was called a Second Alarm after flames burst out of every window on arrival, said Chief Alston. Around 40-45 New Haven firefighters and two stations were called to help, covered by East Haven and Hamden firefighters.

The fire was contained around 11 p.m.