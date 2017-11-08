× Charlie Sheen accused of raping the late Corey Haim when he was 13

HOLLYWOOD — According to the Daily Mail, new allegations have emerged about a 13-year-old Corey Haim being raped by Charlie Sheen while filming the 1986 movie “Lucas.”

The Daily Mail said a now deceased Haim, told others about how he was allegedly raped as a minor while filming.

Former actor Dominick Brascia claims Haim told him what had happened between Sheen and Haim. The Daily Mail said Brascia went on the record to talk about what had happened prior Haim’s death in 2010.

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed ‘Lucas,’ Brascia told the National Enquirer. “He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

The Daily Mail said recently on the Today Show, Feldman said a report coming from the National Enquirer was to be expected.