East Hampton police: Man arrested after drug farm bust

EAST HAMPTON — Police said they arrested Michael Philhower, 28, of East Hampton following the bust of a drug farm.

Police said that at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, officers executed a search and seizure warrant at 8 Lake View Street in East Hampton.

When police entered the house, they said they found around 40 potted marijuana plants at various stages of growth, along with more than one pound of processed marijuana and smaller amounts of other drugs. They said there were also various pieces of equipment commonly used in the farming of marijuana, including watering systems, growing lamps, growing tents, and plant drying equipment.

Philhower was arrested and released on a $10,000 bail. He is scheduled to be in court on November 21.

He was charged with selling illegal drugs, operating a drug factory, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, intent to sell, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said the investigation remains active.